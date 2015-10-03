PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, STAUNTON 0: A 15-point opening term set the stage as Piasa Southwestern defeated Staunton 45-0 in a South Central Conference clash at Piasa Friday night.

Ryan Paslay had 16 carries for 98 yards for the Piasa Birds, who went to 3-3 overall and in the league Friday night. Jacob Ritzhaupt added five carries for 62 yards and a TD and had two receptions for 42 yards, while Josh Manns scored twice.

”Getting a shutout is a tremendous thing,” said Piasa Bird coach Aaron Fricke. “It really helps giving our young defense some confidence.”

The Birds travel to Vandalia for a 7 p.m Friday contest for Week 7.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA 38, LITCHFIELD 27: Roxana won its fourth game in a row after an 0-2 start as they downed Litchfield 38-27 at Litchfield Friday night.

The Shells went to 4-2 overall and in the South Central Conference with the win; They host Gillespie at 7 p.m. Friday in a Week 7 encounter.

O'FALLON 42, GRANITE CITY 12: Sophomore quarterback Christian Perez threw touchdown passes to Deion Norfleet at the end of the second quarter and to Aaron Smith early in the third to break open a close game as O'Fallon upended Granite City 42-12 in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon Friday night.

Ron Allen had an 11-yard touchdown run and Gabe Jarman a four-yard dash to put the Warriors up 12-7, but the Panthers' Mason Hewitt put OTHS up 14-12 in the second term before Perez's two big strikes.

Kentrail Moran had 151 yards on 25 carries for the Panthers, who went to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in the league; the Warriors fell to 2-4 overall, 0-4 in the SWC.

Granite City plays at Alton, who fell to Collinsville 34-9 Friday, at 7 p.m. Friday at Public School Stadium.

More like this: