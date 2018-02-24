FRIDAY'S SCOREBOARD

IHSA BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Class 1A Mount Olive Regional Final: Madison 62, Metro East Lutheran 55

Class 1A Raymond-Lincolnwood Regional Final: Winchester West Central 40, North Greene 37

Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional Final: Trenton Wesclin 45, Piasa Southwestern 37

REGULAR SEASON

Alton 73, O'Fallon 62

Edwardsville 57, Belleville East 54

Belleville West 100, Granite City 44

East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 53

Civic Memorial 55, Waterloo 48

Columbia 59, Triad 43

