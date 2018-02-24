Friday night basketball scoreboard
FRIDAY'S SCOREBOARD
IHSA BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Class 1A Mount Olive Regional Final: Madison 62, Metro East Lutheran 55
Class 1A Raymond-Lincolnwood Regional Final: Winchester West Central 40, North Greene 37
Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional Final: Trenton Wesclin 45, Piasa Southwestern 37
REGULAR SEASON
Alton 73, O'Fallon 62
Edwardsville 57, Belleville East 54
Belleville West 100, Granite City 44
East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 53
Civic Memorial 55, Waterloo 48
Columbia 59, Triad 43
