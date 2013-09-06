Alton Museum of History & Art’s September 13th, 2013 “Friday Night at the Museum” is from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Cory Willmot of SIUE Dept. of Anthropology presents: Cosmological Motifs in the Thomas Whitecloud Collection of Chippewa Art

Historically the Chippewa traversed a beautifully wooded and rocky landscape speckled with small lakes and rivers that drained into the Great Lakes. For the Chippewa, this delightful landscape was the Middle World in a cosmology that also included the Upper World, reined by the Sun, Moon, Thunderbirds and other powerful deities, and the Lower World, reined by the Great Serpent, the fabulous underwater Panther and other awesome deities.

This presentation will focus on the ways in which male and female Chippewa artists depicted theses three cosmological worlds in motifs and mediums appropriate to their genders. It will further explain how these motifs embodied the powers they represent and thereby enlivened Chippewa lives and rituals with spiritual presence.

There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call 462-2763.

