Alton Museum of History & Art’s July 12th, 2013 “Friday Night at the Museum” features guest speaker Larry Reid. A retired school teacher, Mr. Reid gives a fascinating narrative of John M. Olin, who was the founder of Olin Industries in East Alton and Nilo Farms in Godfrey. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

John M. Olin, president of the Olin Industries chemical and munitions manufacturing business, gave his time and resources into preserving the free market system. He believed that law schools have a large impact on society given their size and decide to focus his funding there.

Nilo Farms in Brighton, Illinois is a hunting preserve and game management facility that provides outdoor recreation, hunting and shooting. Nilo pioneered and developed many of the land management, farm crop selection and rotation, and plant cover design techniques used in the management of water fowl and Upland game preserves.

“Friday Nights at the Museum” has proved to be a very popular meeting place for history and art fans. Everyone has a good time and enjoys the refreshments. There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call 462-2763.

Co-Hosts

John Langley

Cathy Bagby

