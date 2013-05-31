Alton Museum of History & Art's, June 14th, 2013 "Friday Night at the Museum" features author Annie Blum. A retired St. Louis educator, Ms. Blum has written a book that will interest area natives.

In Blum's novel "The Steamer Admiral and Streckfus Steamers, A Personal View" contains a memoir based on the eighteen summers that Annie spent working on the boat, a history of the Admiral and the family that owned it.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ms. Blum's primary purpose is talking to people to share with them her experiences of the river and to share pictures. If someone wants to buy a book, it is $27.00. Annie will sign books and talk with individuals.

"Friday Nights at the Museum" has proved to be a very popular meeting place for history and art fans. Everyone has a good time and enjoys the refreshments. There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call

462-2763.

Co-Hosts: John Langley, Cathy Bagby

More like this: