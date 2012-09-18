Alton Museum of History & Art's October 12, 2012 "Friday Night at the Museum" features Dr. Norman Showers. Showers will present a program and video "The Alaska Highways."

The Alaska Highway was constructed during World War 11 for the purpose of connecting to the adjacent boundary of the U. S. to Alaska through Canada. It begins at the junction with several Canadian highways in Dawson Creek, British Columbia and runs to Delta Junction, Alaska via Whitehorse, Yukon. Competed in 1942 at a length of approximately 1,700 miles, as of 2012 it was

1,387 miles long. The difference in distance is due to constant reconstruction of the highway, which has rerouted and straightened out numerous sections. The highway was opened to the public in 1948. Legendary over many decades for being a rough, challenging drive, the highway is now

paved over its entire length.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Friday Nights at the Museum" has proved to be a very popular meeting place for history and art fans. Everyone has a good time and enjoys the refreshments. There is a charge of $5.00 for ADULTS and $1.00 for CHILDREN under 12. Admittance is free with membership. For information call

462-2763.

More like this: