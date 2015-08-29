Friday Night Area Football Scores
August 29, 2015 2:05 AM
FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL SCORES
Rock Island 34, Alton 6
Edwardsville 34, Quincy 9
Granite City 49, Jersey 30
Bunker Hill 28, Metro East Lutheran-Madison 0
Columbia 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Hillsboro 29, Piasa Southwestern 22
Carlinville 48, Roxana 24
Brown County 26, Carrollton 14
Hardin-Calhoun 34, Concord-Triopia 28
North Greene 28, Beardstown 8
Greenfield-Northwestern 38, Jacksonville Routt 6