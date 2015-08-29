FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL SCORES

Rock Island 34, Alton 6

Edwardsville 34, Quincy 9

Granite City 49, Jersey 30

Bunker Hill 28, Metro East Lutheran-Madison 0

Columbia 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Hillsboro 29, Piasa Southwestern 22

Carlinville 48, Roxana 24

Brown County 26, Carrollton 14

Hardin-Calhoun 34, Concord-Triopia 28

North Greene 28, Beardstown 8

Greenfield-Northwestern 38, Jacksonville Routt 6

 