FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, O'FALLON 2

McGivney scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth and it was enough as the Griffins held off an O'Fallon seventh inning rally to win at Blazier Field.

Jackson Rodgers and Nathan Terhaar had hits and RBI's for McGivney, while Daniel Gierer and Kannon Kamp had the other hits. Gabe Smith struck out six while on the mound.

The Griffins are now 32-1, while the Panthers go to 21-6.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, ROXANA 1

[ALSO: Southwestern Previals In Pitchers Duel, Wins 3-1 Over Roxana]

HIGHLAND 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 2

Highland spotted a 2-0 lead to homestanding West, then scored single runs in the second and third, adding on four more runs in the fifth to take the win.

Chase Knebel had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Keaton Favre had a hit and two RBIs and both Kye Kruse and Adam Munie also had RBIs. Deklan Riggs struck out four while on the mound.

Highland is now 18-12, with the Maroons slipping to 11-15.

WATERLOO 10, GRANITE CITY 0

A six-run fifth inning helped Waterloo go on to the 10-run rule win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Greg Sturgeon had the only hit for the Warriors, while Dylan Scott struck out three while on the mound and Nick Huskamp fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 19-8, while Granite goes to 8-19.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 2 (11 INNINGS)

Triad scored twice in the fourth inning, while East scored in both the fourth and sixth to force extra innings, but the Knights plated the winning run in the top of the 11th to take the win at the Lancers' park.

Both Gabe Deaver and T.J. Suter had two hits each for Triad, while Carter Vandever had a hit and the only RBI of the game. Suter also struck out six, while Brady Coon fanned five.

The Knights are now 20-10, while East falls to 18-12.

COLLINSVILLE 4, LITCHFIELD 1

Collinsville gave up a run in the fifth, then scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

C.J. Schaaf had a hit and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Bryce Lemp had a hit and RBI and Carter Harrington also drove in a run. Blaine Martinez struck out four while on the mound, with Mason Hartmann fanned three.

Collinsville is now 13-12, while the Purple Panthers slip to 9-21.

GILLESPIE 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 3

Gillespie broke a 3-3 tie in the home half of the sixth with three runs to take the win over Calhoun.

Will Huxley and Davis Wilson both had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while Jake Kress struck out three while on the mound.

The Miners stayed undefeated and are now 29-0, while Calhoun goes to 13-22.

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 15, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

EDWARDSVILLE 10, JERSEY 7

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, ALTON 3

More like this: