FRIDAY, MARCH 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, LOUISVILLE NORTH CLAY 2: McGivney scored nine unanswered runs in the second through fifth innings to take a 10-run rule, six inning win over North Clay at Griffins Field.

The Griffins scored three runs in the second, single runs in the third and fourth, then four more runs in the fifth, with the Cardinals scoring twice in the top of the sixth before McGivney finished the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win.

Omar Avalos had three hits and a RBI to lead the Griffins, while Nick Franklin and Justin Terhaar both had three hits, Nathan Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs, Kannon Kamp and Ben Sink each had a hit and drove home two runs, Gerold Myatt and Issac Wendler both had hits, and Drew Kleinheider drove in a pair of runs.

Chase Kelley struck out seven while on the mound for McGivney, while Evan Koontz fanned one, and Wendler also pitched.

The Griffins are 2-0, while the Cardinals start off 0-1.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP 8, ALTON 6: Alton fell behind against Lockport, and rallied with a four-run seventh inning, but the comeback attempt fell short as the Porters won at Gordon Moore Park in the Illinois PBR showcase in the Redbirds' de facto season opener.

Lockport went ahead with single runs in the second and third, then scored three times each in the fifth and sixth innings, with Alton scoring twice in the sixth and four times in the seventh, but the Porters held on to take the win.

Austin Rathgeb had three hits and two RBIs to lead Alton, while Deon Harrington had two hits and a RBI, Colton Wendle had a hit and two RBIs, and both Jack Puent and Carsen Bristow both had hits.

Bristow struck out two on the mound for Alton, while Will Frasier and Reid Murray fanned one batter each. Alex Pilger also pitched in the game.

Lockport starts off 2-0, while the Redbirds open the season 0-1.

TRIAD 11, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 1: Triad scored in every inning in taking their season opener at home over Normal Community West.

Both the Wildcats and Knights traded runs to start the game in the first, but then, Triad scored once in the second, five in the third and two in both the fourth and fifth to gain the 10-run rule win.

Donny Becker led the Knights with three hits and an RBI, with Hayden Bugger having two hits and three RBIs, Carter Vandever had two hits, Brad Weber had a hit and three RBIs, Hayden Bernreuter came up with a hit and an RBI, Brady Coon and Owen Droy each had a hit, and Gabe Deaver drove in a run.

Coon struck out four while on the mound, with Sawyer Brunson fanning two.

Triad opens the season 1-0, while Normal West starts off 0-1.

GRANITE CITY 3, ROXANA 0: Granite City scored all three of its runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Lucas Haddix had two hits to lead the Warriors, while Evan Budde had a hit and two RBIs, Aiden Harris had a hit and Granite's other RBI, and both Dakota Armour and Michael Barnett had a hit each.

Dalton Carriker, Kael Hester, and Zeb Katzmarek had the three hits for the Shells, who also saw Cooper Harris strike out seven while on the mound, with Landon Sitze fanning four.

Haddix threw a complete game on the mound for Granite, striking out nine.

The Warriors are now 2-0, while the Shells slip to 2-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Southwestern led all the way through in taking the season opener at Northwestern's park.

The Piasa Birds scored twice in the first, once in the third, and three more times in the seventh to open their season with the win.

Ryan Lowis had two hits to lead Southwestern, while both Rocky Darr and Marcus Payne had a hit and two RBIs each, Colin LeMarr had a hit and RBI, and Adam Hale also had a hit.

Rayne struck out seven while on the mound, while Hale fanned three batters.

The Birds start off 1-0, while the Tigers are 0-2.

GILLESPIE 3, CARROLTON 0: Gillespie scored the only three runs of the game in the home half of the third in taking the win over visiting Carrollton.

Koby Schnelton had two hits for the Hawks, while Caleb Howard and Carson Flowers had the only other hits of the game, Howard also struck out four on the mound, with Charlie Stumpf fanning two

The Miners are now 3-1, while Carrollton goes to 0-3.

WINNETKA NEW TRIER 9, COLLINSVILLE 5: In the PBR showcase at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, New Trier's five-run fourth was the difference as the Trevians took the win over Collinsville.

The Kahoks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but New Trier scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, then had their five-run fourth, with Collinsville scoring four times in the top of the sixth, and the Trevians getting one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame to take their win.

Carter Harrington had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Kris Alcorn had two hits and an RBI, Adam Bovinett also had a pair of hits, Keaton Call had a hit and RBI, Amari Berry had a hit, and Darren Pennell drove home a run.

Alcorn struck out three while on the mound, with both Berry and Logan O'Dell fanning two each, and both Braden Henson and Matt Reynolds also seeing time on the mound.

The Trevians are 1-0 to start, while Collinsville is 1-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6, STAUNTON 3: A five-run fifth inning gave Metro-East the win over Staunton at Martin Luther Field.

The Bulldogs scored first, getting a single run in the top of the second inning, with the Knight countering in the third with a run. Staunton scored another single run in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, with Metro-East scoring five in the home half to go ahead 6-2, with the Bulldogs scoring once in the top of the seventh for the 6-3 final.

Thijson Heard had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Owen Halusen had a hit and two RBIs, Logan Johnson came up with a hit, and Sammy Huber drove in a run.

Carter Legendre had three hit for Staunton, with Matt Overby having two hits and two RBIs, Dillon Pritchett had two hits and drove home a run, Brady Gillen had a pair of hits, and both Braylen Brown and Logan Tuetken each had a hit.

Drake Luebbert struck out seven while on the mound for Metro-East, while Staunton's Brown fanned five, and Zander Machota struck out three.

The Knights are now 2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 1-2.

SOFTBALL

COLUMBIA 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Columbia scored in the first four innings in going on to a win over visiting CM.

Columbia scored four runs in the opening inning, with the two sides trading runs in the second, Columbia scoring another single run in the third to make it 6-1, then scoring twice in the fourth for the 8-1 final.

Ella Landry had two hits for CM, while Avari Combes, Danika Chester, and Skylar Johnson all had hits. Both Megan Griffith and Chester struck out two while in the circle.

Columbia is now 2-0, while CM slips to 1-1.

CARROLLTON 12, PITTSFIELD 2: Carrollton scored seven times in the third, and five more times in the fourth after Pittsfield took a 2-0 first-inning lead in going on to the 10-run rule win at Pittsfield.

Lauren Flowers had two hits, including her first home run of the season, and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Uhles had two hits, including her first homer of the season, and three RBIs, Hannah Lake had a hit and two RBIs, Vanna Holmes had a hit and RBI, Courtney Waldheuser, Hayden McMurtrie, and Daci Walls had a hit apiece, and Halle Webb had a RBI.

Uhles struck out three while in the circle, and Flowers fanned two.

Carrolton is now 2-0, while the Saukees open their season 0-1.

CARLINVILLE 12, VARNA MIDLAND 1: A nine-run second inning spelled the difference as Carlinville took a 10-run rule win over visiting Midland.

The Cavaliers scored a single run in the first, then had their nine-run second inning, adding on two more runs in the third, while the Timberwolves scored their only run in the fourth, creating the final score.

Braley Wiser had three hits and a RBI for Carlinville, while Kendal Maddox had two hits and two RBIs, Olivia Kunz, Payton Harding and Karly Tipps each had a hit and RBI, and Hannah Gibson also had a hit.

Gibson struck out five batters while in the circle, and Piper Rives fanned four.

Both the Cavies and Midland are now 1-1 on the year.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 14, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: North Mac hit North Greene with eight runs in the second to take a 10-run rule win at home in the Spartans' season opener.

The Panthers scored once in the first, eight times in the second to go up 9-0, North Greene scored their only run in the third, and North Mac scored five more runs in the fourth to take the win.

Jaycey Arnold and Kearstan Smith had the only two hits for the Spartans, while Chelsey Castleberry drove home the only run. Castleberry also struck out four while in the circle.

The Panthers are now 2-1, while North Greene opens its season at 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

FREEBURG 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Abrianna Garrett scored her fifth goal of the season, while Brooke Harris also scored in the first half, but Freeburg scored twice in the second half to take the three points in a Metro Cup showcase game at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Sara Aiello and Delaney Griffin had the assists for the Eagles, who also saw Sydney Moore make two saves in goal.

The Midgets are now 2-0-0, while CM goes to 1-2-0.

