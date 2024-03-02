FRIDAY, MARCH 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 3A AND 4A SEMIFINALS, AND THIRD PLACE GAMES

In the semifinals of the IHSA state finals at CEFCU Arena/Doug Collins Court at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Chatham Glenwood defeated Darien Hinsdale South 46-33, and Lincoln won over Lombard Montini Catholic 58-41. In the third place game on Friday evening, Montini nipped Hinsdale South 45-42.

The Titans are now 28-7, while the Railsplitters are 37-0, and will face each other in the final Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. The Hornets end the season 27-11, while the Broncos conclude at 29-9.

In the Class 4A semifinals, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won over Aurora Waubonsie Valley 69-44, while Wilmette Loyola Academy Catholic won the second semifinal over Palatine William Fremd 43-40. In the third-place game, it was Fremd defeating Waubonsie Valley 62-52.

The Roadrunners go to 32-3, while the Ramblers are now 37-0, and face each other in the final Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings end their season at 30-7, while the Warriors finish up at 32-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL FINALS/SWEET SIXTEEN GAMES

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A Sweet Sixteen sectional final games on Friday night, at White Hall North Greene, Winchester West Central won over Hardin Calhoun-Brussels 64-61 to advance to the Elite Eight. The Warriors end their season at 23-12, while the Cougars improve to 33-3, and will meet Glasford Illini Bluffs, who won the Abington-Avon sectional over Camp Point Central 47-35, in the Jacksonville Bowl super-sectional Monday night at 7 p.m. The Tigers are now 33-3, while the Panthers end their season 25-9.

In the other sectional finals/Sweet Sixteen games, at Catlin Salt Fork, Heyworth eliminated Lexington 51-43, at Chicago Orr, it was Chicago Hope Academy defeating Chicago Marshall 68-66, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic sectional over Arcola 49-39, at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, Aurora Christian defeated Serena 61-52, the Hanover River Ridge sectional was won by Pecatonica, 60-50 over Lanark Eastland, and at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, it was Mounds Meridian over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 50-41.

CLASS 2A

In Class 2A, at the Beardstown sectional final, Williamsville hit on a three-point play with 19.1 seconds left to give the Bullets a 48-47 win over Marquette Catholic to advance to Monday's Elite Eight super-sectional game.

The Explorers end their season at 26-9, while Williamsville is now 25-9, and move on to the Bank of Springfield Center super-sectional Monday night against Macomb, who defeated Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38 to win the Canton sectional. The Bombers are now 25-5, while the Rockets conclude their season 24-7.

In the other Class 2A sectional finals, at Benton, the host Rangers won over Breese Central 34-32, at Chicago Corliss, Chicago Wendell Phillips won over Chicago Noble/Hansberry 90-71, in the Clifton Central final, Beecher eliminated Minonk Fieldcrest 60-43, at Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Chicago Latin won over Chicago Christ The King Jesuit 43-42, Byron won the Mendota sectional over Princeton 59-43, and at Shelbyville, it was Teutopolis defeating St. Joseph-Ogden 61-55.

CLASS 3A

In the Triad sectional final at Rich Mason Gym, Centralia won over Mt. Vernon 49-33, to advance to the Bank of Springfield Center super-sectional, where the Orphans will meet up with Mt. Zion, who won the Lincoln sectional over Decatur MacArthur 61-48, with the state quarterfinal game set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

Centralia is now 32-2, while the Rams finish their season at 24-10. The Braves improve to 34-1, while the Generals conclude at 26-6.

In the other Class 3A Sweet Sixteen games, at Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic, Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic defeated Lake Forest 38-21, in the final at Darien Hinsdale South, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic eliminated Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic 73-57, at Harvey Thornton, the host Wildcats won over Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 61-54, at Maple Park Kaneland, Crystal Lake South eliminated the host Knights 69-38, at Oak Park Fenwick Catholic, Chicago St. Patrick won over Chicago Walter Payton 56-38, and Peoria Richwoods dethroned defending champion Metamora by winning the Pontiac sectional 61-55.

CLASS 4A

In the Pekin sectional final at Dawdy Hawkins Gym, a Jaheem Webber dunk at the buzzer gave Normal Community a thrilling 44-43 win over Quincy to win the sectional title and go on to the Elite Eight.

The Ironmen are now 30-5, and will play in the Illinois State University super-sectional Monday night at CEFCU Arena/Doug Collins Court against Downers Grove North, who defeated Bolingbrook 69-52 to win the Aurora East sectional. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils end their season 31-4, while the Trojans are now 29-4, and the Raiders end their season 26-5.

In the other games played on Friday, at Addison Trail, it was Carol Stream Glenbard North nipping Elmhurst York 44-43, at Elgin High, Palatine defeated Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 46-38, in the final at Park Ridge Maine South, Winnetka New Trier defeated Northbrook Glenbrook North 46-43, at Richton Park Rich Township, Homewood-Flossmoor eliminated Chicago Heights Bloom Township 61-50, Chicago Curie won the Riverside-Brookfield final over Chicago Simeon 66-59, and at Rockford Guilford, it was Gurnee Warren winning over McHenry 70-38.

MID-STATES CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION PLAYOFF FINALS

In the finals of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, played in the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., at Bob Plager Rink, DeSmet Jesuit won its 16th MSCHA St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup title with a 3-0 win over Rockwood Marquette, while in the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup final, Clayton won its first-ever championship of any kind, defeating arch-rival Ladue Horton Watkins 2-1.

