GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 64, NOKOMIS 47

In a game in the Lady Hawk Invitational, Tessa Crawford hit for 30 points to make her Jersey's all-time leading scorer, with 1,671 points in her career as the Panthers advanced to the fifth-place game of the tournament. Ella Smith added 21 points for Jersey, while Meredith Gray added six points.

Both the Panthers and Redskins are now 16-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE 56, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26

In a South Central Conference game at the Greenville gym, the host Comets led all the way through for the win over visiting Southwestern.

Greenville led with quarter scores of 28-6, 31-18 and 51-22, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth quarter 5-4.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with nine points, while Rocky Darr had eight points, Cason Robinson came up with six points, Connor Wood scored two points, and Ryan Lowis hit for a single point.

Both the Comets and Birds are now 16-8 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 43

Collinsville bounced back from its home overtime loss to Highland on Tuesday to take a comprehensive win over Belleville West at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led all the way, possessing advantages of 12-8, 26-18, and 42-35 after the first three quarters, winning the fourth quarter over the Maroons 20-8.

Nick Horras led Collinsville with 18 points, while Zach Chambers added 17 points, Jamorie Wysinger had 14 points, Stanley Carnahan came up with six points, Tyree Brister scored four points, and Evan Wilkinson had three points.

The Kahoks are now 22-3, while West slips to 11-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 66, MANITO MIDWEST CENTRAL 29

In a game in the Concord Triopia tournament, Calhoun bounced back in a big way in defeating Midwest Central of Manito.

The Warriors led wire-to-wire, holding advantages of 18-11, 39-11, and 57-21 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Raiders in the fourth quarter 9-8.

Connor Longnecker again led Calhoun, this time with 12 points, while Drew Wallendorf hat 10 points, Jack Zipprich and Lane Eilerman both scored eight points each, Jack Graner and Charlie Kallal both had five points apiece, both Chase Caselton and Blake Nolte each had four points, Jake Snyders hit for three points, and Mason Eilerman, Jack Webster and Max Toppmeyer all had two points apiece.

The Warriors are now 16-8, while Midwest Central goes to 3-20.

In other fixtures that were played on Friday, Highland won at home over Jersey 67-54, Breese Central defeated Roxana 59-25, Belleville East won at Granite City 50-38, Vandalia won over visiting Staunton 59-49, O'Fallon got by Edwardsville 60-55, Civic Memorial nipped Triad 47-46 and Freeburg won over East Alton-Wood River 79-46.

In results from Thursday, Beardstown defeated Carrollton in the Concord Triopia tournament 62-59, while Bunker Hill, behind 22 points from Cole Yates, defeated Mulberry Grove 52-29.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, Belleville defeated Granite City 31, and the host Panthers won over Collinsville 10-3. At RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville, the host Tigers defeated Columbia 5-1, while Triad got past Alton 7-1. At the Fenton, Mo., Forum, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated Bethalto 5-4, while at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, Highland got past East Alton-Wood River 2-1.

In the games of Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the McKendree Rec-Plex, Alton won over Collinsville 3-2, while at the East Alton Ice Arena, EAWR and Bethalto ended in a 2-2 tie, while Highland defeated Alton 5-2.

In games played on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the McKendree Rec-Plex, it was Alton defeating Collinsville 3-2, while Edwardsville got past Belleville 5-3. Meanwhile, at the Wilson Park ice rink, O'Fallon nipped Granite City 2-1, while Freeburg/Waterloo got past EAWR 2-0.

In the games played on Monday, Jan. 22, at the East Alton Ice Arena, O'Fallon defeated Columbia 5-2, while EAWR and Bethalto played to another 2-2 draw. At the Wilson Park rink, Granite won over Vianney 6-5, while Freeburg/Waterloo took a 9-2 win over Highland.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the McKendree Rec-Plex, O'Fallon ended Edwardsville's 79-game MVCHA winning streak, one that dated back to 2014, with a 4-3 win over the Tigers, while Belleville won over Collinsville 5-2. At the East Alton-Ice Arena, Alton and EAWR ended in a 3-3 tie, while Bethalto thrashed Highland 11-1.

In the results from Thursday, Jan. 25, at RP Lumber Center, Edwardsville won over EAWR 10-0, and Triad won over Highland 4-0. At the McKendree Rec-Plex, Columbia won over Granite City 7-1, while Belleville and O'Fallon ended in a 3-3 tie.

