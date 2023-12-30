FRIDAY SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45, STAUNTON 33: A strong showing by McGivney allowed the Griffins to advance to the final and deal Staunton its first loss of the season.

Mia Lieberman led McGivney with 12 points, while Sami Oller added 10 points.

The Griffins are now 9-4 and play Greenville, who won the other semifinal over Pinckneyville 32-27, in the final at 8 p.m. Saturday night. The Bulldogs are now 14-1 and play the Panthers in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m.

In the consolation semifinals, Sandoval won over East Alton-Wood River 40-36 and will play Chester, a 42-32 winner over the host Silver Stallions, Saturday at 3 p.m. The Blackhawks are now 9-9, while the Oilers go to 7-8.

47TH DUCHESNE HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

Jersey won the championship of the 47th Duchesne Catholic Holiday Hoops tournament in St. Charles, Mo., defeating Ft. Zumwalt South of O'Fallon, Mo. 52-50. The Panthers are now 9-7, while the Bulldogs go to 5-6.

In the seventh place game, St. Charles defeated Granite City 52-44, while in the consolation final, Ft. Zumwalt North won over Notre Dame Catholic of Lemay, Mo., 56-33 and the host Pioneers won the third place game over Mehlville 41-31.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In Friday night's final of the Benton Christmas Classic, Mt. Vernon won over Civic Memorial 58-54. The Rams are now 10-2, while the Eagles go to 14-2.

Earlier in the day, in the semifinals, CM won over Goreville 58-41, while Mt. Vernon defeated Mt. Zion 64-47. In the fifth-place semifinals, Harrisburg got past Triad 50-47, with Savannah Hildebrand scoring 21 points for the Knights and Makenna Witham adding 15.

In the seventh-place game, Vienna defeated the Knights 49-34, as Witham led with 15 points and Hildebrand chipped in with eight points. Triad is now 9-7 on the year.

In the consolation final, Herrin won over Christopher 62-57, while Carterville won over Harrisburg 49-30 for fifth place and Goreville finished third, defeating Mt. Zion 63-56,

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 46, CARLINVILLE 36: In the final of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, Calhoun won the championship over the host Cavaliers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 18 points, while Kate Zipprich added 13 points, with both being named to the All-Tournament team. Both Isabella Tiburzi and Kaitlyn Reels had 10 points each for Carlinville.

Calhoun is now 12-3, while the Cavies go to 13-4.

Gillespie won over Nokomis in the third-place game 40-22, while Franklin South County took the fifth place game over Greenfield Northwestern 30-28 and Raymond Lincolnwood took the seventh place game over Williamsville 33-30.

In addition to both Gilman and Zipprich being named to the All-Tournament team, both Reels and Tiburzi were named for Carlinville, while Mia Brawner and Vickery of the Miners, Savana Howell of the Vipers and Kinsey Stolte of the Redskins were also named for the team.

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

MICDS 51, COLLINSVILLE 49 (OT): In the consolation final at the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational, the host Rams outscored Collinsville 8-6 in the overtime period after regulation ended up tied 43-43 following a Kahok fourth quarter rally, to take the consolation crown.

Talesha Gilmore led Collinsville with 19 points, while Carsyn Moad added 15 points.

The Kahoks are now 8-7, while MICDS goes to 5-7.

In the final, Ft. Zumwalt West won over Rockwood Marquette 48-36, with the third place game going to Kirkwood 62-50 over Clayton and the seventh place game was won by Ladue Horton Watkins over Rockwood Lafayette 47-36.

MASCOUTAH HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

On the final day of the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational, Belleville East won over East St. Louis in the seventh place game 54-45, Freeburg won the consolation final over the host Indians 43-32, Okawville nipped St. Louis Vashon 54-53 for fifth place, O'Fallon won over Nashville for third place 64-31 and in an all-Clinton County final, Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Breese Central for the championship 46-43.

WATERLOO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 29: Marquette took seventh place in the Waterloo Holiday Tournament with a win over Gibault.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 22 points, with Laila Davis scoring eight points.

Marquette is now 4-8, while the Hawks slip to 4-12.

ROXANA 42, COLUMBIA 40: In the fifth place game, Roxana came from behind with a big second half to nip Columbia.

Daisy Daugherty hit for 21 points for the Shells, while Laynie Gehrs added eight points.

Roxana is now 7-8, while the Eagles go to 11-7.

In the third place game, Red Bud won over Marissa-Coulterville 38-14, while in the final, Carlyle won the championship over the host Bulldogs 63-27.

More like this: