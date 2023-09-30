WEEK SIX FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

ROXANA 55, FREEBURG 21: Terrell Graves scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Chris Walleck threw three touchdown passes and Evan Wells scored twice as Roxana stayed undefeated with a win at Freeburg.

Graves scored on runs of eight, five and 66 yards, while Wells ran in from 56 and 27 yards for his touchdowns. Wallack hit Braden Johnson from 12 yards, Andruw Ellis from 38 yards and 40 yards to Kael Hester for the other scores.

The Shells are now 6-0, while the Midgets go to 3-3.

CARLINVILLE 45, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 20: Nate Dyer scored twice for Carlinville, while Rex Reels threw four touchdown passed to give the Cavaliers the win at North Mac.

Dyer scored on runs of 15 and one yard, with Reels throwing 12 yards to Zach Chapman, nine yards to Noah Byots, 29 yards to Triston Thompson and 20 yards to Mason GIlpen for touchdowns. Dyer also had a tackle in the end zone for a Carlinville safety.

The Cavies are now 4-2, while the Panthers slip to 1-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 61, CARROLLTON 0: Quarterback Miles Lorton ran for four touchdowns, while Chris Stanley and Pat Friedel also scored twice as Calhoun built a 48-0 lead en route to a big win over Carrollton at home.

Miles Lorton scored on runs of 19, 29, 44 and 14 yards, while Stanley ran in from eight and three yards out and Friedel scored on a 55-yard run and a 51-yard pass from Miles Lorton. Will Lorton had the final Calhoun touchdown on a 44-yard pass from Jake Snyders.

The Warriors are now 3-3, while the Hawks drop to 5-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 34, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 6: Dylan Pembrook accounted for all five of Northwestern's touchdowns, via the air, in their home win over West Central to stay unbeaten.

Pembrook threw three of the touchdowns to Nathan Nord, of 49, six and nine yards, while firing a 26-yard strike to Garrett Costello and connected with Talon Albrecht from nine yards out for another score.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 6-0, while the Cougars are now 4-2.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28: Quarterback Jack Rea threw for two touchdown passes and ran for a third, but Mater Dei built up a 49-7 halftime lead on their way to the win over the visiting Explorers.

Rea connected on touchdown passes of 65 yards to Duarell Blocker and 54 yards to Thomas Wendle and also ran in from seven yards for another score. Ethan McLeod had a 65-yard touchdown run for Marquette.

Trenton Zeeb had four touchdown passes for the Knights, of nine yards from Markus Kehrer,15 and 21 yards to Garrett Winkeler and 17 yards to Nick Lampe, also scoring on a 26-yard run. Carter Murphy took a punt back 70 yards and Beckett Wade caught a 33-yard pass from Chase Jansen for the other Mater Dei Touchdowns.

The Knights are now 5-1, while the Explorers go to 1-5.

TRIAD 34, MASCOUTAH 17: Colin Qualls scored three times and Issac Ackerman added two touchdowns as Triad took a key Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah at Alumni Field.

Qualls had touchdown runs of one, three and two yards, while Ackerman ran in from 18 and five yards to account for all of the Knights scoring.

Triad is now 4-2, with the Indians going to 2-4.

