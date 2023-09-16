WEEK FOUR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, ALTON 7: A fourth-quarter holding penalty against Alton in their own end zone gave West a safety and the win over the Redbirds at Public School Stadium.

Seven turnovers and costly penalties at inopportune times hurt Alton throughout the game.

Ka'Nye Lacey caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Smith late in the first quarter to give the Redbirds a 7-0 lead, but Nicholas Hankins ran 27 yards after a Redbird turnover on a punt to put the Maroons to within 7-6, but the conversion kick was blocked.

There was no further scoring until the game-winning safety by West that gave them the 8-7 win.

The Maroons are now 2-2, while the Redbirds drop to 1-3.

ROXANA 37, COLUMBIA 0: Roxana led from start to finish, leading 13-0 at quarter time, 23-0 at the half and 30-0 after three quarters as the Shells won their homecoming game over Columbia at Charlie Raich Field.

Roxana is now 4-0, while the Eagles go to 0-4.

HIGHLAND 42, MASCOUTAH 7: Quarterback Blake Gelly threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth at Highland won their Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Mascoutah's Alumni Field.

Gelly threw 33 yards to Blake Reinacher, 20 yards to Trent Stock and 18 and six yards to Dylan Beadle, also running in from 16 yards. Devon Parks ran in from one yard out for the Bulldogs' other touchdown.

Highland is now 3-1, while the Indians are 1-3.

TRIAD 41, WATERLOO 21: Triad bounced back nicely from their upset loss at Alton last week as both Issac Ackerman and Colin Qualls had two touchdowns each, while Ackerman also hit on a touchdown pass as the Knights won at Waterloo in the MVC opener for both clubs.

Ackerman ran in from 47 and one yard, while Qualls had a pair of four-yard runs for touchdowns, with Ackerman also hitting Ian Dempsey from 40 yards for another score. Brody Hasquin ran in from two yards out for another touchdown for the Knights.

Triad is now 2-2, while the Bulldogs go to 1-3.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 30, HARDIN CALHOUN 19: Miles Lorton ran for one touchdown and passed for another while Connor Longnecker scored for the fourth straight game in Calhoun's loss at West Cenral.

Lorton ran for a one-yard touchdown and threw 75 yards to Pat Frieeel for another touchdown, while Longnecker ran in from two yard for the final Warrior score.

The Cougars are now 3-1, while Calhoun is now 2-2.

VANDALIA 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19: Vandalia quarterback Andrew Kelly ran for four touchdowns, while Hunter Newell caught a pair of touchdown passes as Vandalia won the South Central Conference game at Southwestern.

Kelly ran in from 23, one, 29 and 15 yards, also hitting with Konnor Depew from 74 and 49 yards out to help the Vandals on to the win.

Newell caught touchdown passes of 53 and 68 yards from quarterback Blake Rimbey and Ryan Lowis ran in from two yards for another Piasa Bird touchdown.

Vandalia is now 3-1, while Southwestern slips to 2-2.

