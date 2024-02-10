BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 65, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54

If the Crusaders won, they'd win the Gateway Metro Conference out right at 10-0. If the Explorers won, the two teams would split the conference title both finishing 9-1.

The former took place Friday night at Marquette Catholic High School when Althoff won 65-54. The Crusaders won the GMC title in their first year in it.

Thanks to two free throws at the end of the quarter from Jaden Rochester, the Explorers took a 13-12 lead after one quarter.

But Althoff used an 11-point run toward the end of the half, making back-to-back-to-back threes pointers. The Crusaders flipped the script and led 30-19 at halftime.

Althoff ended up making 11 threes on the night, shooting 11 of 28 from deep. Meanwhile, Marquette’s plan of attack was to draw fouls and try and get some points back at the foul line.

The Explorers went 23 of 30 from the free-throw line. Braden Kline was 13 of 15 and Rochester was nine of 10.

Marquette used a 12-5 run to open the second half and cut the deficit to 35-31. But right after that, Althoff scored nine straight points to get the lead back to 44-31.

From there, the Crusaders remained in control, leading 47-39 after three quarters.

Alex Johnson led with 16 points for Althoff while Bryden Gryzmala added 12, DaMichael Jackson added nine, Luke Smith had eight, and Charleston Coldon had seven.

Kline had a huge game with 29 points while Rochester added 13. Sean Williams had eight, and Brody Bechtold and Jaylen Cawthorn each scored two points.

It was Marquette’s first loss on its home court this season. They have two more home games remaining this season against Civic Memorial and Gibault.

Marquette falls to 21-8 while Althoff improves to 16-12.

CARROLLTON 50, HARDIN CALHOUN 41

The Hawks shocked the Warriors with a 50-41 win. Carrollton improves to 2-6 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference while Calhoun falls to 19-9 and 5-3 in conference.

Drew Wallendorf made three three-pointers, ending up leading his team with 13 points. Chase Caselton added nine points, Lane Eilerman had eight, and Conner Longnecker had six.

Konnor Campbell led Carrollton with 15 points while Carson Grafford added 12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56, O’FALLON FIRST BAPTIST 42

McGivney bounced back well to take a win on the road at First Baptist in O’Fallon.

The Griffins led all the way, holding leads of 23-7, 27-11, and 44-22 after the first three quarters, with the Eagles outscoring McGivney in the fourth quarter 18-12.

Nolan Keller led the Griffins with 21 points, while David Carroll had 15 points, both Ryker Keller and Issac Wendler had five points each, Chase Jansen and Will May came up with four points apiece, and Spencer Sundberg had two points.

McGivney is now 11-19, while FBA goes to 13-11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, CARLINVILLE 37

Ian Brantley once again led the way in Southwestern’s home win over Carlinville in a South Central Conference game.

The Piasa Birds led from wire-to-wire, with leads of 11-4, 19-9, and 28-19 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter 22-18.

Brantley had 21 points for Southwestern, while Ryan Lowis chipped in with nine points, Rocky Darr hit for eight points, and both Greyson Brewer and Connor Wood each had six points.

The Birds are now 19-10, while the Cavaliers go to 12-16.

TRIAD 37, MASCOUTAH 31

The Knights got 10 points from Owen Droy, eight from Drew Winslow and seven from Ethan Stewart as they led the entire waay over the Indians.

Triad led 5-2, 19-18, and 29-22 at the quarter marks.

The Knights improve to 18-10 on the season and 5-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. MAscoutah falls to 17-11 and 7-2 in the MVC.

EDWARDSVILLE 77, EAST ST. LOUIS 73

VALMEYER 72, DUPO 38

COLUMBIA 52, ROXANA 39

JERSEYVILLE 53, WATERLOO 51

HIGHLAND 65, CIVIC MEMORIAL 42

LITCHFIELD 59, STAUNTON 29

O'FALLON 71, BELLEVILLE EAST 64

BELLEVILLE WEST 49, ALTON 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In Friday’s results, Jersey nipped Waterloo 48-47, and Highland completed a sweep of the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 35-33 win over Civic Memorial.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

In the opening day of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs on Thursday, each the first game of best-of-three first round series, in Class 2A, Granite City defeated Columbia 4-0, Belleville won over St. John Vianney Catholic 7-1, and O’Fallon shut out Collinsville 7-0.

In Class 1A, East Alton-Wood River won a shootout 1-0 to take a 6-5 win over Highland, and Alton won over Bethalto 7-2.

Each of the winning teams took a 1-0 series lead, with game two of all five series set for Monday, and the third games, if needed, to be played on Tuesday.

