GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 46, HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 45

In the final of the Concord Triopia regional, West Central was able to pull the upset to defeat top-ranked Calhoun and advance to the Nokomis sectional.

The Cougars and Warriors were tied after the first quarter 11-11, at halftime 28-28, and after three quarters 38-38. West Central outscored Calhoun in the fourth quarter 8-7 in the final quarter to take the win.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 22 points, while Sadie Kiel had 12 points, Kate Zipprich had four points, Claire Hagen scored three points, and both Bradyn Lammy and Gracie Klaas had two points each.

The Cougars are now 17-12, and move on to the Nokomis sectional, while Calhoun's season ends at 28-5.

CLASS 3A

The Charleston regional final between Mattoon and Highland, as well as the Waterloo regional final between Mt. Vernon and East St. Louis, were both postponed to Saturday afternoon because of the snow that passed through the St. Louis area and much of the state on Friday afternoon.

The Green Wave and Bulldogs meet at Charleston in a 1:30 p.m. tip, while the Rams and the Flyers will get underway at 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A

In the Collinsville regional final, Alton advanced with a 63-38 win over Edwardsville. The Redbirds are now 30-2, and meet defending state champion O'Fallon in the semifinals of the Normal Community West sectional Tuesday night in a 7 p.m. tip-off at Belleville West. The Tigers end their season 19-12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In other scores on the de facto final night of the regular season, Mascoutah defeated Civic Memorial 65-35, Belleville West defeated Edwardsville 49-42, and Belleville East nipped East St. Louis 55-53.

