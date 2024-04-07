TRIAD 8, COLLINSVILLE 4

Triad scored two runs in the first, second, third, and fifth innings en route to the win at home over Collinsville.

Hayden Bernreuter had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Hayden Bugger had two hits and a RBI, and both Donny Becker and Brady Coon had a hit and two RBIs each. Drew Winslow struck out three while on the mound, with Sawyer Brunson fanning two.

Kris Alcorn had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, with Adam Bovinett also coming up with a hit and RBI. Alcorn also struck out four on the mound, with Ethan Bagwell fanning three, and Jace Madura striking out two,

Triad is now 7-4, while Collinsville goes to 6-7.

STEELEVILLE 14, VALMEYER 4

Valmeyer and Steeleville both traded four runs each to start the game, but the Warriors scored four more runs in the second, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win at home.

Chase Snyder hit a three-run homer for the Pirates for his only hit and RBIs, while Jacob Brown had the only other hit and RBI. Jake Coats struck out three on the mound, with both Luke Blackwell and Ripken Voelker fanning two each, and Max Leeman struck out one.

Steeleville is now 5-3, while Valmeyer goes to 8-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, HILLSBORO 0

Southwestern raced off to a 3-0 third-inning lead, then scored once in the fifth, twice in the sixth, and once in the seventh to gain the South Central Conference game at Hillsboro.

Rocky Darr led the way for the Piasa Birds with three hits and an RBI, while Hunter Newell had two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Lowis had two hits and drove in a run, and Logan Crane came up with a pair of hits. Adam Hale went all the way on the mounds, scattering four hits while striking out 10.

Southwestern is now 8-2, while the Hilltoppers go to 3-11.

ROXANA 11, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 3

Roxana scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings to go on to a win at Mater Dei.

Dalton Carriker had two hits and four RBIs for the Shells, while Brady Jones had two hits and three RBIs, and Zeb Katzmarek drove in a pair of runs. Cooper Harris struck out six while on the mound, while Landon SItze fanned three, and Trevor Gihring struck out one.

Roxana is now 9-3, while the Knights slip to 2-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2

Both McGivney and Gibault traded two runs each in the first, but the Griffins scored six times in the second and four more in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win on the road.

Nick Franklin had three hits, including a homer, and two RBI's for McGivney, while Nathan Holmes, Justin Terhaar, and Issac Wendler had two hits and two RBIs, Kannon Kamp had two hits and also drove in a run, Omar Avalos had a pair of hits, and Ben Sink had two RBIs. Kamp threw a complete game on the mound, striking out five.

The Griffins are now 10-1, while the Hawks slip to 3-11.

HARDIN CALHOUN 4, PAWNEE 3

A two-out error by the second baseman allowed the winning run to score in the sixth as Calhoun edged Pawnee at home.

The Warriors opened the scoring with two in the fourth, countered by two in the fifth by the Indians who then took the lead with a run in the sixth, but Calhoun scored twice in the home half to take the win.

Jack Zipprich and Patrick Friedel had the only hits for Calhoun, while Jack Goode struck out three on the mound, and both Drew Wallendorf and Jacob Kress fanned one each.

The Warriors are now 4-7, while Pawnee goes to 9-4.

CARLINVILLE 10, PANA 9

Carlinville scored eight times in the sixth and another run in the seventh to take the lead, then held off a two-run rally by Pana and held on to the road South Central Conference win.

Camden Naugle had two hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Noah Convery had two hits and drove in a run, and Dom Alepra had a hit and two RBIs. Noah Byots struck out six on the mound, while both Mason Wise and Convery each fanned one batsman.

Carlinville is now 2-7, while the Panthers go to 4-4.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, LEBANON 5

A seventh-inning double by Drake Champlin scored both Hayden Copeland and Tim Melton to tie the game, then Champlin scored on an error to give EAWR the win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Lebanon went out to an early 3-0 lead before the Oilers scored a run in the third. The Greyhounds scored twice in the fifth to go up 5-1, but EAWR scored once in the sixth, then four times in the seventh to win.

Champlin had two runs and three hits for the Oilers, while Camden Siebert had two hits, and also struck out five while on the mound with Dillon Gerner fanning four.

EAWR is now 4-7-1, while Lebanon falls to 1-8.

HIGHLAND 8, TRENTON WESCLIN 0

Highland scored one run each in the first two innings, then scored twice in the fifth and four times in the sixth to win over Wesclin at Glik Park.

Garrin Stone had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Trey Koishor had two hits and a RBI, and Chase Knebel had a hit and three RBIs. Knebel also struck out six on the mound.

Highland is now 9-0-1, while the Warriors go to 7-4.

STAUNTON 6, VANDALIA 2

Article continues after sponsor message

Staunton scored once in the first, twice in the second, and three times in the sixth to win the South Central Conference game at Vandalia.

Drake Billings had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett had two hits and three RBIs, and Matt Overbey had a hit and drove in two runs. Brady Gillen struck out seven on the mound, while Zander Machota fanned one.

Staunton is now 4-12, while the Vandals go to 2-3.

SOFTBALL

TRENTON WESCLIN 5-12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4-0

Wesclin held off a CM rally in the first game of a doubleheader, then in the nightcap, scored three runs in the first, four in the second, and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win to sweep the doubleheader over the Eagles at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

In the first game, Danika Chester hit a solo home run as part of a three-hit, one RBI showing at the plate for the Eagles, while Avari Combes had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, and Bryleigh Ward had two hits. Megan Griffith went all the way inside the circle, striking out two.

In the second game, both Combes and Bella Thein had two hits each, while Grace Burton had the only other hit. Chester struck out four inside the circle, while Emma Wade fanned one.

The Warriors are now 9-4, while CM goes to 5-7.

BREESE CENTRAL 16, COLLINSVILLE 6

Central scored four times in the first, two in both the second and third, three in the fourth, and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Collinsville, who did score four times in the top of the fourth, but dropped the decision to the Cougars.

Emma Hylton had two hits for the Kahoks, while Carsyn Moad socked a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, Katie Bardwell came up with two hits, Ali Vieluf had a hit and RBI, and Lexi Rafalowski also drove in a run. Vieluf struck out seven in the circle, while Marissa Thomas fanned one.

Central is now 6-4 on the year, while Collinsville goes to 2-10.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2

Gibault scored seven times in the fourth in going on to a 10-run rule win over Marquette at home.

Alyssa Coles had two hits for the Explorers, while Jayla Dickson had a hit and Marquette's only RBI. Kennedy Eveans struck out five while inside the circle.

The Hawks are now 3-5, while the Explorers fall to 2-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 2, SPRINGFIELD 0

Calhoun broke up a tight pitchers' dual with single runs in the sixth and seventh to take the win at Springfield.

Audrey Gilman had a hit and the Warriors' only RBI, while Grace Ballard, Delani Klaas, and Lacy Pohlman had the other hits. Gilman also went all the way in the circle, striking out 16.

Calhoun is now 10-0-1, while the Senators fall to 6-2.

NOKOMIS 7, BUNKER HILL 1

Nokomis scored two in the first, four in the four and one in the sixth, while Bunker Hill scored their only run in the seventh as the Redskins took a road win.

Madalynn Hilyard had two hits for the Minutemaids, while Kiersten Carlson, Aedyn Heflin, and Kamryn Oxford also had hits. Grace Burris struck out 11 in pitching a complete game inside the circle.

Nokomis is now 5-5, while Bunker Hill goes to 0-5.

CARLINVILLE 5, PANA 3 (8 INNINGS)

Addison Ruyle's two-run homer over the fence in right gave Carlinville the South Central Conference win at Pana.

Ruyle's game-winning homer was part of a two-hit, two RBI day for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson also had two hits, and Hallie Gibson also drove in a run. Hallie Gibson struck out eight in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Carlinville is now 10-2-1, while the Panthers slip to 9-4.

CARROLLTON 10, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 0

In the Beardstown tournament, Carrollton got off to a good start by scoring once in the first, five in the second, and twice in both the third and fourth to take a 10-run rule win over Camp Point Central.

Courtney Waldheuser had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Hayden McMurtrie hit a solo homer as part of a two-hit, two-RBI day. Hannah Uhles struck out seven in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Carrollton stays unbeaten at 13-0, while the Panthers go to 4-3.

HILLSBORO 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3

Hillsboro scored twice in the second and four more times in the fifth, countering Southwestern's three runs in the top of the inning, to take the South Central Conference win at home.

Vivian Zurheide had a hit and RBI, while both Madison Seymour and Mya Greenwell also had hits, and Madison Fenstermaker also drove in a run. Grace Strohbeck went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

The Hilltoppers improve to 8-5, while Southwestern is now 5-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

AURORA METEA VALLEY 1, GRANITE CITY 1

Madison Vasiloff, assisted by Savanhna Kammanyvong, had Granite's only goal as the Warriors shared the points with visiting Metea Valley of Aurora.

Kathryn Gartner had eight saves in goal for Granite.

The Mustangs are now 1-5-1, while the Warriors are now 4-2-2.

More like this: