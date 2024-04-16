FRIDAY, APRIL 12 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, VANDALIA 3: Southwestern's four-run first and one-run sixth was good enough for the Piasa Birds to hold off a Vandalia rally to take the South Central Conference win at Vandalia.

Reed Campbell had two hits and a RBI for Southwestern, while both Parker LeMarr and Ryan Lowis had a hit and RBI each, and Hunter Newell drove in a run. Adam Hale struck out 12 while on the mound.

The Birds are now 13-4, while the Vandals fall to 6-6.

TRIAD 15, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Triad scored seven runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win over visiting CM.

Brady Coon hit a pair of home runs as a part of a four hit, three RBI day for the Knights, while both Hayden Bugger and Owen Droy had two hits and a RBI, and Gabe Deaver and Wyatt Suter had two hits each. Drew Winslow struck out nine while on the mound, while Hayden Bernreuter fanned three.

Christian Garrett had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tyler Mills came up with a hit and RBI, and both Elijah Gruen and Riley Lamb each had a hit. Dane Godar had the only strikeout while on the mound.

Triad is now 10-5, while CM goes to 6-11.

COLLINSVILLE 15, BELLEVILLE WEST 14 (10 INNINGS): Blaine Martinez's two run infield single in the bottom of the 10th scored the tying and winning runs as Collinsville won a wild game over West at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Both Kris Alcorn and Martinez had three hits and two RBIs each for the Kahoks, while Carter Harrington had two hits and a RBI, and Darren Pennell had a pair of hits. Bryce Lemp struck out four while on the mound, while Alcorn, Harrington, and Jace Madura fanned one batter each.

Collinsville is now 7-9, while the Maroons go to 11-5.

VALMEYER 13, BUNKER HILL 4: Valmeyer scored eight runs in the second and three more in the fifth to take the home win over Bunker Hill.

Chase Snyder led the Pirates with three hits and two RBIs, while both Troy Neff and Ripken Voelker had a hit and two RBIs each, Landon Roy had a hit and RBI, Luke Blackwell drove in two runs, and Jacob Brown also had a RBI. Kye Holbrook struck out seven while on the mound, as Jake Coats fanned three, and Gavin Rau struck out two.

Clint Thyer had two hits for the Minutemen, while Brennan Fulton had a hit and RBI, Ethan Heiens had a hit, and both Mason McCurdy and Dean Throne had a RBI each. Kaleb Softley had three strikeouts while on the mound, with both Cole Yates and Fulton fanning one each.

Valmeyer is now 10-4, while Bunker Hill slips to 3-6.

JERSEY 9. HARDIN CALHOUN 3: After conceding a 2-0 lead in the first, Jersey scored eight runs in the second and one in the fourth to take a road win at Calhoun.

Both Luke Swanson and J.R. Wells had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Abe Kribs came up with two hits and a RBI. Jordan Bolds struck out four while on the mound, with Wells fanning two.

Cooper Klocke had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Blake Nolte had two hits. Jake Snyders struck out two on the mound, with Jack Goode fanning one.

Jersey is now 9-7, while Calhoun goes to 6-11.

O'FALLON 10, ALTON 6: A five-run fourth and three-run sixth made the difference as O'Fallon took the Southwestern Conference win at Redbirds Field.

Carsen Bristow had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Logan Hickman came up with two hits, and Alex Siatos had a RBI. Siatos also had the only two strikeouts while on the mound.

The Panthers are now 9-9, while Alton goes to 13-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 22, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: McGivney scored four times in the first, then scored nine runs in both the second and fourth to take a 15-run rule over Metro-East at Martin Luther Field.

Drew Kleinheider had four hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, while Nick Franklin had three hits and two RBIs, Justin Terhaar and Omar Avalos each had two hits and three RBIs, Issac Wendler had two hits and two RBIs, and Kannon Kamp, Gerold Myatt, A.J. Sutberry, and Joe Chouinard all drove in runs. Ben Sink had the only two strikeouts while on the mound.

Caleb Conrad had the Knights' only hit, while none of the Metro-East pitchers had any strikeouts.

McGivney is now 15-2, with the Knights going to 8-6.

ROXANA 3, SALEM 1: After trading runs in the first inning, Roxana scored twice in the third to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Roxana City Park.

Elias Theis had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Mason Crump had two hits, Aiden Briggs had a hit and RBI, and Dalton Carriker had a hit. Crump also struck out four while on the mound, with Landon Sitze fanning two.

Roxana is now 13-8, while the Wildcats slip to 9-9.

EDWARDSVILLE 7, CARMEL, IND., UNIVERSITY 5: Edwardsville scored six runs in the second inning, then held off a University rally to score once in the seventh and take a hard-fought win in Carmel, Ind.

Lucas Huebner had two hits for the Tigers, while Lucas Krebs had a hit and two RBIs, Kolten Wright had a hit and RBI, Joe Chiarodo had a hit, and Hunter Baugh drove in a run. Tony Eberlin struck out two while on the mound, and Baugh fanned one.

Edwardsville is now 8-5, while the Trailblazers go to 2-3-1.

HILLSBORO 11, CARLINVILLE 1: Hillsboro scored three runs in the third and eight in the fourth to take a 10-run rule South Central Conference win at home over Carlinville.

Bryce Widner had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Mason Wise and Noah Convery both had a hit. Convery also had three strikeouts on the mound, with Camden Naugle fanning two.

The Hilltoppers are now 4-14, and Carlinville slips to 2-11.

HAMILTON-WARSAW 9, CARROLLTON 5: Hamilton-Warsaw scored four times in the second, one in the fourth, and two each in the fifth and sixth tot take the win over visiting Carrollton.

Eli Flowers had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawks while Eli Cox had two hits and a RBI, and Landon Grafford had a hit and RBI. Carson Flowers struck out five while on the mound, while Caleb Howard fanned one.

The Titans are now 4-7, while Carrolton goes to 2-13.

GILLESPIE 14, STAUNTON 4: Gillespie scored two in the first, five in the second, three in the third, and four in the fifth to take the SCC 10-run rule win over visiting Staunton.

Drake Billings had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI, Zander Machota, Brady Gillen and Matt Overby all had hits, and Carter Legendre drove home a run. Reese Bohlen struck out five, while Gillen fanned three, and Braylen Brown struck out one.

The Miners are now 12-4, while Staunton slips to 5-14.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 8, SALEM 2: Roxana sandwiched a four-run third around a pair of two runs innings, in the first and sixth, to take the win at Roxana City Park.

Ridley Allen hit two home runs among her three hits and four RBIs for the Shells, while Calista Stahlhut also had three hits, Madison John hit a three-run homer for her only hit and three RBIs, and Kennedi Robien had a hit and RBI. Stahlhut went all the way inside the mound, striking out nine.

Roxana is now 8-3, while the Wildcats stumble to 12-3.

TRIAD 17, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Triad scored three runs in the first, and seven runs each in the second and third in going on to a 15-run rule Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Chloe Seger had four hits to lead the Knights, while Phoebe Feldman hit a pair of two-run homers for her two hits and four RBIs, Alyssa DeWitte had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Andie Green had two hits and a RBI, Addi Jones had two hits, and Lauren Williams also drove in a run. Delaney Hess went all the way inside the circle, striking out three.

Triad is now 10-5, while the Eagles fall to 4-9.

COLUMBIA 10, GRANITE CITY 6: Columbia scored three times in the second and seventh, along with two in the third, holding off a Granite City rally in the sixth, where the Warriors cut the lead to 7-6, to take a win at Granite's park.

Chloe Randolph had three hits and a RBI for Granite, while Brooke Donohue and Cheyenne Gaddie had two hits and two RBIs each, and Emilie Saggio had two hits. Both Christine Myers and Rachel Willaredt struck out one each in the circle.

The Eagles are now 12-5, while the Warriors go to 3-12.

GILLESPIE 10, STAUNTON 0: Gillespie scored twice in both the first and second, added four runs in the third, and came up with single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 10-run rule SCC win over visiting Staunton.

Lilly Bandy, Ele Feldmann, and Evin Frank had the only hits for the Bulldogs, while Gianna Bianco struck out one inside the circle.

The Miners are now 14-4, while Staunton goes to 8-3.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 15, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Marissa-Coulterville scored twice in both the first and fourth, five in the second, and six in the third to take the 15-run rule win over visiting McGivney.

Morgan Zobrist had the Griffins' only hit, while Jada Zumwalt went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

The Meteors are now 9-5, while McGivney falls to 3-8.

CARLINVILLE 2, HILLSBORO 1: Addie Ruyle's solo homer in the top of the fifth was the winner for Carlinville in taking a tight decision at Hillsboro.

Isabella Tiburzi had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Ruyle's solo shot was her only hit and RBI. Hallie Gibson went all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

Carlinville is now 13-2-1, while the Hilltoppers go to 8-7.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19, VANDALIA 0: Southwestern scored four runs in the first, eight in the second, five in the third, and two in the third to take a 15-run rule SCC win at Vandalia.

Ella Kadell had three hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Abby McDonald had three hits and two RBIs, Kinley Lucas had two hits and four RBIs, and Gabby Poole drove home a run. Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, fanning six.

Southwestern is now 8-7, while the Vandals go to 0-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

COR JESU CATHOLIC ACADEMY 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Malena Anic, Alex Henderson, and Sophie Rakel had the goals as Cor Jesu took the three points over Granite City at St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac, Mo.

Maddie DiMaria had two assists for the Chargers, while Anic had the other assist. Isabelle Hochmuth had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet, while Kathryn Gartner had 12 saves for the Warriors.

Cor Jesu is now 8-2-0, while Granite slips to 6-4-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Abrianna Garrett had a double brace (four goals), while Eliza Donaldson, Brooke Harris, and Keagan Thomas all had goals in CM win over Central at Hauser Field.

Delaney Griffin and Addie Jeffrey had two assists each for the Eagles, while Donaldson, Harris, and Mady Mckee also had assists, and Sydney Moore recorded the clean sheet in goal.

CM is now 8-5-1, while the Cougars drop to 3-8-0.

In other matches played on Friday, Greenville won over East Alton-Wood River 7-0, Father McGivney Catholic won over Roxana 7-0,

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 21-19: McGivney held off West to take a close decision in a match played at the McGivney Gym.

Both Jack Bukovac and Noah Garner served up seven points each for the Griffins, while Chris Grotefeldt had three kills, Garner had 24 blocks, and Drew Vilhard had seven assists.

McGivney is now 6-7. while the Maroons are 6-5.

