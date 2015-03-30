Triad native, Internet fashion blogger and now Reality TV Star, Chelsea Crockett, visited Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear in Downtown Alton during their biggest prom dress and tuxedo sale of the season on Saturday, March 28.

During the meet and greet, Chelsea hung out with her fans and talked about prom, purses and primping. Subscribers from all over came to visit Chelsea and shop around Frew’s for the latest styles and trends.

Paul Mitchell the School St. Louis set up inside Frew’s and even had a braid station where her fans received free hair and makeup tutorials.

When Chelsea was in middle school, she started her own YouTube Channel called BeautyLicious Insider where she connects with girls on a personal and positive level.

“It’s just been a journey up since then,” said Crockett. “It’s been really surreal.”

BeautyLicious Insider has grown to gain national attention and recently hit the 1 million subscribers mark, placing her in the top tier for YouTube. She blogs about everything important to this generation’s teens and tweens from easy hairstyles for the hectic school mornings, to it being OK to ‘Just Say No.’

Many agree that Chelsea sets herself apart from the rest by being a role model for others and sending a spiritual message through a common interest, fashion.

“I’ve grown up in the church and I think just being around positive people like that really inspired me to share that (positivity) with the world,” said Crockett. “If you share who you are, people respect that, and maybe it will even inspire them to do the same.”

Because of her success on camera and with much support from her family and faith, Chelsea’s personality is taking off and people love her. Chelsea recently filmed her own reality TV show, BeautyLicious Offline, which aired last week on HLN.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH Youtube Sensation Chelsea Crockett visits Frew's Bridal to Kick-Off Prom Season VIDEO!

For more on Chelsea Crockett and her future endeavors, visit ChelseaCrockett.com.

To see great ideas for this year’s perfect prom dress, visit FrewsBridal.com.

