ALTON - Frew’s Bridal will be hosting their annual Halloween flash mob from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on Piasa Street.

Erin Frew, owner of Frew’s Bridal, said they started the flash mob to help bring out a bigger crowd for the Alton Halloween parade with the help of volunteers from DK Dance Productions, Alton Boys and Girls Club as well as Principia College theater and dance students posing as live mannequins made-up by Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology Aesthetics and Nails students.

Now in its seventh year, tonight’s flash mob will be themed “Into the Wild.” Live mannequins will take to their windows around 6 p.m., Frew said, and the flash mob will be cued to roll approximately 10 minutes before the parade arrives in Downtown Alton.

