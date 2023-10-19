PIASA - Southwestern freshman Thor Springman has performed just as head boys cross country coach Gary Bowker thought he would in the 2023 boys cross country season. Springman has emerged as a powerful runner as only a ninth-grader.

"We knew Thor would be good as a freshman because of what he did in eighth grade in cross country and track," Bowker said. "I saw what he could be in junior high and he has not disappointed me at all as a freshman. He doesn't behave at all like a freshman. He and Garrett Buettell run together and both seem to compete well that way and have good camaraderie together.”

Springman is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Springman has shown unbelievable progress this season with his times. He recorded a time of 19:27.8 in the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 2, 2023, then had a time of 18:36.7 on Sept. 9, 2023, at the 2023 SHS Trail Invite. He was 12th in the First Annual Jack Burns Invite on Sept. 19, 2023, with a time of 19:31.0. He broke 19 minutes at the Carlinville Invite on Oct. 3, 2023, with a time of 18:53.7.

In the South Central Cross Country Meet on Oct. 14, 2023, he unleashed a remarkable freshman personal record of 17:57.0.

Coach Bowker said he expects a big performance from his heralded freshman on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Trenton-Wesclin in the regional.

“I think he will like the Trenton-Wesclin course for the regional,” Bowker said. “He is right on the bubble, he could advance if he runs the right race. It depends on how many individuals qualify aside from the teams.”

"It is pretty amazing when a freshman boy runs in the 17-minute range," the coach added. "Thor has the potential to be the best boy ever here. He still has a long way to go, but he is on the right track and making good progress. His heart is definitely in running and training properly."

Again, a salute to freshman Thor Springman for his Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor.

