GLEN CARBON - Gus Range is following a family legacy in athletics at Father McGivney Catholic High School. Gus' sister, Mia Range, is a standout in multiple sports at McGivney. She has been a state qualifier in the high jump and is an outstanding sprinter in the area.

Gus is also a soccer player and as a freshman has cracked 19 minutes for three miles. Gus' best time was Sept. 14, 2023, in the Massac Patriot Invite (18:30.1) for three miles.

He ran a time of 18:49.4 on Oct. 10, 2023, at the Gateway Metro Conference Championships at Father McGivney in Glen Carbon. Gus Range is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

The McGivney freshman said his sister, Mia, has been a strong influence on his competitive nature and approach to his various sports.

Gus said he was very pleased with his race in the conference setting at McGivney and believes he is ready to hit his peak as the postseason ensues.

"I am ready for the postseason in cross country," he said at the conference meet. "I think in track and field I will show I have speed like Mia in the 200 and 400. I feel cross country gets me in shape for track and field. I also really enjoy playing soccer in the fall."

Again, a salute to Gus Range on his recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

