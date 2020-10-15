GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic freshman Joey Hyten is following the footsteps of his dad on the golf course.

As a freshman, Joey has stayed with or above the older sophomores to seniors in high school boys golf competition. He appears poised for a very bright future at Father McGivney Catholic and has been playing golf since he was 5 years old.

“I would like to thank my Dad for helping me shoot my lowest score ever of a 69," Hyten said. "My dad played varsity golf for EHS when he was in high school and still plays competitively today. I have been playing golf since I was 5. I love the competitive nature and the challenge of each course.”

Joey is Father McGivney Catholic's top golfer and the October Male Athlete of the Month for the school.

He is coached by Dale Rankin. Hyten won the Dick Gerber Invitational, Small School Madison County Tournament and placed fifth at regionals. Hyten also competed in the Zeigler Class 1A Sectional and posted a score of 82.

Golf has helped Hyten to be more patient and caring. Hyten plays hockey for the AAA St. Louis Blues and has been playing hockey since he was young.

Hyten would like to play golf or hockey in college and he would like to be a doctor or surgeon of some kind.

The McGivney freshman is proud of his abilities in the classroom.

"I have good grades and take honors classes at McGivney," he said.

