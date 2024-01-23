PIASA - Cason Robinson is a freshman who is already having an impact in the varsity boys' basketball ranks.

Southwestern has a boisterous student fan backing and often when he scores they chant to the opponents: "He is a freshman."

Anyone studying Cason on the court can see he has a love of basketball.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Cason is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

The Piasa Birds' head boys basketball coach Jason Darr believes Cason has unbelievable potential for the future and is glad to see the freshman logging so much varsity time on the court in the 2023-2024 campaign.

"Cason doesn't play like a freshman," Coach Darr said. "He is super aggressive and you don't see that a lot out of kid that age. I coached all three of his brothers. There has been a Robinson in the boys' basketball program every year for close to the last 14 years. They are a good family and were all great kids and very coachable."

Cason has a great eye for basketball and will likely sink many three-pointers for the Piasa Birds as his career continues, Coach Darr said.

Congrats again to Cason Robinson on his recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor.

More like this: