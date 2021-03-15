ALTON - Hickory Grove Restaurant was known for its excellent food and service in Jerseyville from 2005-2012. The popular Hickory Grove is going to resurface again at 201 E. Center Dr. in Alton.

Hickory Grove Restaurant was known before for fresh food and customer service. The new restaurant will combine American, Greek and Italian foods on the menu. Andy Alimi, the Hickory Grove co-owner, was uncertain exactly when Hickory Grove Restaurant will open, but it could be as early as Monday, March 22.

Alimi said he is excited to open at such a “fabulous location" in Alton, close to Homer Adams Parkway, the Alton Square Mall and many nearby businesses. The new Hickory Grove Restaurant location is in the old Frank’s Restaurant spot. Ricky Dauti is Alimi’s partner in the business.

Alimi said the new restaurant’s menu will resemble that of the previous Hickory Grove Restaurant in Jerseyville, which was highly sought after morning, noon and night.

“We have great breakfast, lunch and dinner foods,” Alimi said. “We have a good menu. I love the restaurant business. This is my hobby and what I have been doing my whole life. I really enjoy the public.”

Alimi said some of most popular items at Hickory Grove Restaurant will be the veggie omelet for breakfast, the daily lunch specials, the soup and salad combinations and the various Alfredo dishes. Chicken dumplings, vegetable soup, cheese broccoli soap were always popular before and will be again, Alimi said.

The 201 E. Center Drive location has been completely redone, with new floor, paint and all the equipment is new from the stoves, grill, prep table, freezer, pots, pans, cups, even the soda machine.

“My business in Jerseyville used to go up and up,” Alimi said. “I look for the new restaurant to do the same.”

Hickory Grove Restaurant is now hiring servers with both part-time and full-time schedules available. Anyone interested is encouraged to stop by the restaurant location for an application.

For more information, contact (618) 433-8585.

