French IV Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The French IV class at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL put on a play for the 7th and 8th grade students at Ss. Peter and Paul Elementary School. The students, under the direction of their teacher, Ms. Rebecca Schulz, wrote and directed the play. Seniors Paige Gerson, Clay Diskin, Anna Morrisey, Mia Stack and Matt Bazzell performed The Three Little Pigs in French and then in English for Mrs. Carol Gallagher's students.