GODFREY - The Alton High School Class of 1986 hosted their second “Freezing for Funds” event and raised nearly $7,000 for the YWCA.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, roughly 20 people waded into the lake at Glazebrook Park to raise money for charity. “Freezing for Funds” started in 2022 and raised $3,500. After a hiatus in 2023, the event returned in 2024 and had double the donations and participation this year.

“A lot of you guys came back to us and said, ‘Could you please do it again?’” committee member Craig Lombardi told the crowd. “And we did and [because of] you, we're probably gonna make this double. We're probably going to have double of what we made last year, and that’s because of you guys.”

The Alton High School Class of 1986 organized the event with committee members Lombardi, Cami Beaber Giertz, Tawnya Hooper, Trisha Conreux Perks, Shane Calhoon, Mindy Myer and Mark Haynes.

Participants donated to the fundraiser when they signed up. Each participant chose a nonprofit, and the names of the organizations were entered into a drawing to see which would receive all of the funds. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick drew the YWCA as this year’s winner

“We’re thrilled,” said YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel. “We love the events and we’re just thrilled to be selected this year.”

Coffee and hot chocolate were provided by Shivers Frozen Custard & Coffee. Jim Mager, Godfrey’s Director of Economic Development, performed music throughout the event. Lombardi thanked the participants and sponsors for joining this year’s Freezing for Funds.

“We’re probably going to try to do this again next year,” Lombardi added. “Thank you guys for coming out. Thank you Shivers. Jim Mager is unbelievable. Godfrey, everybody thank you.”

For more information about Freezing for Funds, visit their official website at FreezingForFunds.com.

