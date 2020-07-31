GODFREY - The Christmas and July Day at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey on Friday was a giant success once again, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event was held 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Friday and featured take-out Sloppy Joe's, chips and cake this year and also there were business sponsorships and donations for the day. All the funds go to the United Way Community Christmas campaign. Taylor and Lily Freer coordinate the annual Christmas In July event with their grandmother, Margaret. The two girls put enormous time and energy into the event each year. Taylor and Lily came up with the Community Christmas fund-raising idea years ago and have led it since the beginning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body co-owners, announced the following at the conclusion of the Christmas In July:

"It is with a very grateful heart we are announcing we raised $26,700 with donations still coming in," she said. "We ran out of food and Margaret Freer never runs out of food. I would never have guessed with COVID-19 that we would have had the crowd and the success we had. We truly have the best friends, customers and family ever that always step up to the plate and help out.

"We are grateful and amazed. This was all done during a pandemic without our usual raffle. There will be a lot of happy kids this Christmas. Besides this we have been shopping sales all year for needed items like, coats, hats, gloves, toys and personal items. We are truly blessed and are so grateful for a giving community."

More like this:

Related Video: