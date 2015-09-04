GODFREY – The blood drive at Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby Road in Godfrey with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center was a successful community event.

A total of 79 donated blood at a time when blood supplies are needed, said Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body.

“We have the best customers and best friends in the community and they help us with everything we do,” she added. “We plan these events, but the customers and our friends make these things a success.”

Freer encouraged others to give blood at other collections and said people are truly “giving the gift of life” by donating blood.

Margaret Freer and her granddaughters, Taylor and Lily, baked cookies for the event that were well received from those who donated blood, she said.

