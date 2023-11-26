GODFREY - The Freer Auto Body Cookies and Cocoa For Community Christmas is on the horizon and is set for Dec. 7, 2023, at the Freer location at 4512 N. Alby, Godfrey.

The Freer Cookies and Cocoa event marks its 15th anniversary in 2023. This year’s festivities are from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2023.

Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body owners, encouraged residents to pick up a gift on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, or over the weekend of heavy holiday shopping time at a reduced price for the campaign.

"We need people to come and bring toys and gifts," Margaret Freer said. "It is very critical time and there is such a need in the community now. The more we get in the more people we are able to help."

Lily and Taylor Freer, above, came up with the idea to have the Cookies and Cocoa event when they were very young children and it has blossomed into a huge fundraiser for Community Christmas.

"We did it the first year after my son, David was killed in a car crash on Sept. 11, and we have never missed a time of doing it," Margaret said. "David's favorite charity was Community Christmas. He loved it so much and helping out needy children. He shopped after Christmas for bargains and would store the presents here in the attic. David would be proud of what we have done. He was a very kind-hearted person and loved people who didn't have anything."

Margaret said David's precious memory is one of the driving forces each year for the Christmas and Cocoa event. She encouraged an outpouring of people to come for the Dec. 7, 2023, event, because the needs for people this year are great.

For more information, contact Margaret at Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151.

Taylor Freer is away in school and will not be in attendance for the Dec. 7 event, but Lily Freer, who recently committed verbally to Stanford University will be present and will be there to greet anyone in attendance. Lily's verbal commitment to the school is one of the biggest for an athlete in the region for several years because of the prestige of Stanford for both an engineering degree and their college soccer program.

