GODFREY - Freer Auto Body is observing its 25th year in business in 2016 and throughout the year, it will be doing something special each month in the community.

One of the first acts was recently when Freer donated 25 car seats to Alton Memorial’s Women’s Health and Childbirth Center.

“Babies cannot leave the childbirth center without a car seat,” Margaret Freer, one of the Freer owners, said. “The staff there often assists with the task when people don’t come prepared with car seats. We do not want them burdened with having to find a car seat for those who don’t have them. We think this act of kindness will bring smiles to many faces.”

Margaret said it is the company’s belief that nurses go way above and beyond and this gift is simply to take a little burden and worry off their shoulders.

Freer Auto Body encouraged others to consider donating car seats to the area medical centers. She said Zeke Jabusch with the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, and Keith Neuber with Creative Kids Learning Center and Heritage Gardens have already donated seats and asked others to also get involved.

Freer Auto Body opened in 1991 with a 1,500-square-foot building. Today, it is a 17,000-square-foot technologically advanced facility with 20 employees with the highest certifications for collision repair.

Margaret Freer said the company has always credited the community with its success and they always attempt to give back to the region in any way possible.

Freer Auto Body was David Freer’s dream. When it first opened, it was a tiny shop, but through community support the business has grown and grown is now able to give back to the community.

“Our success didn’t come easy, it has been earned,” Margaret Freer said. “We have worked long and hard to get where we are today. My favorite saying is when you own your own business you just work half days… from 6 in the morning until 6 at night… and we have done that a lot. Because of our customers, we are able to give back to the community. I credit the community for our success.”

The Freer family, staff, customers and friends pitch in and help with all their community service efforts.

“Whether it is selling raffle tickets for Christmas in July, baking cookies for Cookies and Cocoa or volunteering as one of the many functions we are hosting/supporting, our friends and customers are there,” she said. “They are truly the cream of the crop and are the best a business could ever ask for. For a small business we do a lot and we thank God every day that we are in a position to help.”

