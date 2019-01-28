EDWARDSVILLE - The Freeman Law Office is excited to announce their new office location. The office recently moved to 1324 Troy Road, Edwardsville, and is now located inside the Landmark Realty building. Freeman Law Office was founded in November, 2017, by Janel Freeman, and focuses primarily on domestic relations law.

Ms. Freeman prides herself on offering individualized attention to all of her clients. She understands that each case, whether it be an uncontested divorce, contested custody matter, property disputes, or child support related, requires someone who understands the ever changing law and the goals of each individual client. With more than 16 years of domestic relations experience, Ms. Freeman offers clients this knowledge and expertise.

Janel Freeman graduate from SIU-Carbondale School of Law in 2002. Ms. Freeman began her career working with victims of domestic violence for Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance out of their Alton office. She went into private practice over six years ago. She has practiced in Madison County throughout her career. Ms. Freeman states that she enjoys the challenges that private practice brings and was thrilled to set up her own practice in Edwardsville.

Ms. Freeman has been a resident of Edwardsville for 11 years. She loves the small town feel the community has and appreciates all of the local small business opportunities the community supports. In addition to being an avid runner and member of the local Metro Miler association, she spends time volunteering for Hope Animal Rescue.

For more information or to set up a consultation, visit the Freeman Law Office website at freemanlawoffice.info, or call 618-420-4127.

