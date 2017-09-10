ALTON - The second annual Freedom Fest at the River of Life Church Dream Center was a success Saturday.

The event is held in honor of first responders and veterans, organizer Darr Bryant said. This year's event featured representatives from the Alton Police Department, U.S. Army and the Alton Fire Department, which brought its truck purchased from New York City. That truck was present during the 9/11 attacks. Bryant said the event is held each year on the weekend closest to the anniversary of 9/11.

This year's Freedom Fest featured first responders and their vehicles alongside carnival rides, multiple bounce houses for the kids, a climbing wall, live music, vendors and food provided by Bottoms Up and T Mo's Tacos, among others.

One of the first responders being recognized is fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, who was a Riverbend native murdered in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

"Our services this evening and tomorrow will be in honor of Officer Blake Snyder," Bryant said. "Instead of our normal church services, we will host services for him with his parents, Dick and Peggy."

Freedom Fest concluded at 4 p.m. after beginning at 11 a.m.

