WellSpring Resources will host an Interview and Job Skills Workshop on February 10 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public.

The workshop will help community residents improve their resumes and job interview skills so that they have a better chance at obtaining employment. A career development specialist will be onsite to teach participants how to write or enhance a resume, perform well in a job interview, and to answer career related questions. Participants are encouraged to bring their current resume.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Interview and Job Skills workshop will take place at WellSpring Resources Alton Office—located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton—in Room 200H. Space is limited so please contact Lindsay Arnold at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2140 to register for the workshop by February 6.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: