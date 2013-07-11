On Saturday, July 13, 2013, Senior Services Plus is hosting a free Veterans’ Fair for anyone interested in learning about resources available in the area. The event is open to the public between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will be held inside Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill, located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton. Veterans or surviving spouses from any conflict are invited to attend.

The fair is designed to spotlight Senior Services Plus’ partnerships with local agencies and highlight the services that will be provided for veterans or their spouses with a recently received cash grant from the Illinois Department on Veterans’ Affairs. The recent grant has allowed the agency to offer two new opportunities to area veterans—Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies and Budget Wise.

Article continues after sponsor message

Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies provides 30 Madison County veterans (that have a 10% disability rating or doctor’s note stating the equivalent) with a free Wellness Center membership for themselves and one other person, personal training sessions for the veteran, and monthly socialization/educational events. Budget Wise is a program that offers monthly seminars to help veterans learn proper budgeting techniques that can help them avoid financial pitfalls.

Attendees will be able to collect information from the following partnering agencies: the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Honor Flight, East St. Louis Veterans’ Center, Lewis & Clark Community College, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Veterans Assistance Commission, Chestnut Health Services and Credit Counseling, St. Patrick Center, and Wellspring Resources. Senior Services Plus will also provide information on their In-Home Care available to both veterans and their surviving spouses.

The opportunity to tour the Senior Services Plus will be available, and light refreshments will be served. For additional information on the Veterans’ Fair, contact Senior Services Plus’ Alton Center at 618-465-3298 or visit the ‘Events and Activities’ page at seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: