ST. LOUIS — The IRS, in conjunction with United Way of Greater St. Louis, Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition and other community partners and volunteers, will provide free tax preparation services to help eligible families receive the expanded Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC). To receive the advance tax credit payments, those eligible must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit on the return or given the IRS their information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment using the non-filers tool.

Illinois residents who are eligible for the CTC but have not yet filed a 2020 tax return may attend any of the following free tax preparation events for help:

July 16 and 17, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Remnant Pentecostal Church, 200 Water St., Cahokia, Illinois 62206

July 22 and 23, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Madison City Hall, 615 Madison Ave., Madison, Illinois 62060

Appointments can be made at https://mctcfreetax.org or by calling (314) 307-8251. Walk-ins are also available.

Individuals will need to bring the following documentation:

Current government-issued photo identification card

Social Security cards for head of household, spouse (if applicable) and dependents

Any other supporting documents (such as Forms W-2 or SSA-1099) needed to complete the return

The 2021 CTC was increased under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and will put between $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child into the pockets of eligible families, with half of the tax credit amounts being advanced through monthly payments through December.

“Access to the CTC will help local families boost income, allowing them to save for emergencies, pay down debt, catch up on bills and build bright futures,” said Michelle D. Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Helping families build a stronger financial footing is critical to creating a healthier and more equitable community for all of us.”

These services are being provided by IRS Tax Assistance Centers, Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition and IRS-certified volunteers. For those who do not make enough to file a tax return, the IRS also offers an online option for non-filers to qualify for the tax credit.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

