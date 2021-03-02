SPRINGFIELD – Low-to-moderate income families and older Illinoisans needing assistance filing their 2020 individual income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across the State of Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and AARP Tax-Aide programs are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide. How taxpayer assistance is provided and when services are available varies by region, based upon several variables including COVID-19 conditions and volunteer capacity.

“Taxes are due on April 15 this year. If a qualified taxpayer needs help filling out their return, free assistance is available,” said David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. “While in-person assistance is more limited due to the COVID pandemic, certified volunteers are still available to help people over the age of 50 years and working-class taxpayers file their state and federal returns accurately and on time while ensuring the health and safety of taxpayers and volunteers.”

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English speaking taxpayers and individuals 60 years of age or older. Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website tax.illinois.gov. Additional assistance is also being offered through the IRS-sponsored Ladder Up Virtual Tax Assistance Program, which also provides free basic tax return preparation for low-to-moderate income and elderly taxpayers.

“I want to thank the Illinois Department of Revenue, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), and AARP Tax-Aide programs for providing this much needed service to our older adults across the state,” said Paula Basta, Director of Illinois Department on Aging. “I’m encouraged by the innovative approaches to service delivery to protect our most vulnerable, and I encourage everyone to spread the word to those that need assistance with filing their 2020 income taxes.”

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax assistance to taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Availability is determined at the local or community level, by appointment only (walk-in service is unavailable this year).

Decisions on whether a site offers an all-virtual, light contact or in-person approach will be based on safety and health data from Johns Hopkins about COVID-19 levels in a community. The site locator will be regularly updated, and short notice changes are possible. AARP membership is not required to receive assistance. Various taxpayer assistance services may be provided to each site, including traditional in-person, low-contact, and contact-free services. Taxpayers should contact the tax assistance provider closest to them to ask how to access these volunteer services.

