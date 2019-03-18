SPRINGFIELD – Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2018 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across the State of Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and AARP Tax-Aide programs are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in over 300 locations statewide.

“With April 15 just around the corner, it is important for Illinois taxpayers to know that filing assistance is available,” said David Harris, Illinois Department of Revenue Acting Director. “Volunteers at these locations are certified by the IRS and ready to assist qualified individuals in filing their state and federal tax returns accurately and on time.”

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English speaking taxpayers and individuals 60 years of age or older.

AARP’s Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on helping low-to-moderate income individuals, with special attention to those over 50 years of age. An AARP membership is not required.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to thank the Illinois Department of Revenue, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), and AARP Tax-Aide programs for providing this much needed service to older adults across the state that just need help,” said Paula Basta, Acting Director of IDoA. “I encourage everyone to spread the word to those that need assistance with filing their 2018 income taxes, all of which can be quite frankly overwhelming and confusing.”

Taxpayers can search for a free tax preparation location closest to them by visiting the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website tax.illinois.gov.

Get the latest news and updates from the Illinois Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and YouTube.

Get the latest news and updates from the Illinois Department on Aging by following the department on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or by calling the Senior HelpLine at (800) 252-8966.

More like this: