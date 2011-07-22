Free Shredding & Recycling Event Hosted by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bethalto, Illinois--THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2011- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be hosting free community shred days on August 6th, at 731 E. Bethalto Dr. in Bethalto from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and August 20th, at 5301 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The free shred event will provide the community with a safe and secure resource to shred their confidential personal and business documents. During the designated scheduled times and dates, anyone can bring their documents and have them shredded by an on-site, certified Cintas employee. From drop-off to destruction, all documents will be constantly monitored and protected.



In addition to the shred day on August 6th, at 731 E. Bethalto Dr. in Bethalto a community recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WITS, a non-for-profit agency, will be onsite to collect select items for free. WITS recycles/refurbishes electronics, computers and surplus equipment donated by fixing or replacing what may be broken. WITS then puts the computers back into the community for educational use.



Suggested items for the recycling event include but are not limited to computers, monitors, computer cables, cell phones, data storage devices, VHS tapes, home medical equipment, and home electronic items. For a complete list of what items can be recycled visit www.witsinc.org. All donations of reusable items are tax-deductible. WITS will accept donations for dropped off items.



