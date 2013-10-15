Bedbugs Are Back!! And They Are Here in the Riverbend Area!!

After nearly disappearing in the United States, the bloodsucking pests have made a comeback in recent years, quickly infesting apartment buildings and stubbornly resisting common insecticides.

There are no social, financial, cultural or cleanliness barriers for bedbugs. Just as with head lice, ANYONE can acquire bed bugs. All it takes is for one mated female bedbug to find its way into a child's book bag, a woman's purse, your clothing when visiting a location with bed bug infestation.

This free seminar is intended to inform about Prevention, Detection, and Treatment of bed bugs. It will be held on October 22nd at 6:00pm at Lewis & Clark Community College. There is limited seating so please call 314-438-5964 to register.

