Brussels, Ill.- There are 556 National Wildlife Refuges in America; managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service these wildlife sanctuaries and recreation areas not only appeal to wildlife, but also to fun seeking families and outdoor enthusiasts.

“The allure of National Wildlife Refuges is that they are close to home and offer thousands of acres of pristine wildlife habitat” said Cortney Solum, Park Ranger at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge.

Providing opportunities for photography, paddling, hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, bird watching, environmental education and much more, the possibilities for an affordable weekend or evening adventure are endless. Focused on wildlife, recreation activities at the refuge help educate visitors about the mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Located primarily in Calhoun county Illinois, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge is a short drive from the Alton and St. Louis areas.

Stop by the refuge visitor center near Brussels, Ill. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to view exhibits or borrow binoculars and field guides. Or take a weekend trip to visit with the refuge’s knowledgeable volunteers.

This summer visitors may see thousands of herons and egrets on Swan Lake due to a recent habitat management project. Or visit the Gilead landing in the Batchtown division for a relaxed paddling experience.

Visit the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers to view the event calendar and learn more about the refuge. Guided tours and interpretive programs can be scheduled with a refuge ranger or volunteer, call ahead to schedule a program.

For more information, call 618-883-2524 or email Solum at Cortney_white@fws.gov.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

Connect with our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/usfwmidwest, follow our tweets at www.twitter.com/usfwsmidwest, watch our YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/usfws and download photos from our Flickr page at http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmidwest.

