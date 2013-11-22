Reliance Bank will be hosting a FREE Quick Books workshop on Wednesday, December 4, 2013 from 6:00-7:30 pm at Johnson’s Corner.  Using Quick Books can make running your business and managing your finances much easier. Cora Allen owner of Red Hen Business Services will present an overview of Quick Books including: Is it for you, How to prepare for end of the year, Updates for 2014, Cloud Hosting and much more. The presentation will benefit anyone currently using Quick Books or looking for a better way to organize their business or organization. The seminar is free however space is limited so reservations are recommended. Reserve your space today by calling Reliance Bank at 618-466-9200 or by e-mail to slaper@reliancebankstl.com.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jul 19, 2023 - Funky Planet Toys & Gifts Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Today - Gov. Pritzker Highlights University of Chicago Banned Book Collection During Banned Books Week  

3 days ago - First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience In Alton Starts Oct. 6

Sep 10, 2023 - Writers of the Riverbend Event Invites Local Creatives to Connect

Sep 19, 2023 - Madison County and Leadership Council Are Partnering To Host Small Business Seminar On Nov. 1  

 