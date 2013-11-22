Free Quick Books Workshop Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Reliance Bank will be hosting a FREE Quick Books workshop on Wednesday, December 4, 2013 from 6:00-7:30 pm at Johnson’s Corner. Using Quick Books can make running your business and managing your finances much easier. Cora Allen owner of Red Hen Business Services will present an overview of Quick Books including: Is it for you, How to prepare for end of the year, Updates for 2014, Cloud Hosting and much more. The presentation will benefit anyone currently using Quick Books or looking for a better way to organize their business or organization. The seminar is free however space is limited so reservations are recommended. Reserve your space today by calling Reliance Bank at 618-466-9200 or by e-mail to slaper@reliancebankstl.com. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip