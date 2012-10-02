River Bend Growth Association to Provide Prescription Cards

GODFREY, IL– Residents the Riverbend now have access to free discount prescription drug cards compliments of the River Bend Growth Association. The River Bend Growth Association Rx Card is a free prescription assistance program that was recently launched to help uninsured and underinsured afford their prescription medications. The program, which is free to everyone, provides savings of up to 75% on prescription drugs.

Anyone interested in obtaining a free card can visit the River Bend Growth Association or visit their website at www.growthassociation.com. The River Bend Growth Association Rx Card has no restrictions to membership, no income or age limitations and there are no applications to fill out. The card is accepted at over 56,000 national and regional pharmacies around the country.

The River Bend Growth Association Rx Card was launched to help uninsured and underinsured residents afford their prescription medications. However, the program can also be used by people who have health insurance coverage with no prescription benefits, which is common in many health savings accounts (HSA) and high deductible health plans. Additionally, people who have prescription coverage can use this program for non-covered drugs.

For more information and to download a free card, visitwww.growthassociation.com.

