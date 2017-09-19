ALTON - Alton Physical Therapy, P.C. is celebrating October as Physical Therapy month by offering free physical therapy evaluations focusing on posture from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 7.

“To raise awareness of PT month, we decided to reach out to the community and offer free postural screenings,” Jenny Gargac, PT, Alton Physical Therapy’s Clinic Manager.

Evaluations will be conducted by a Licensed Physical Therapist who will assess posture, range of motion, strength, and muscle length," Gargac said. “The clients we see in the clinic have injuries or pains that most likely could have been prevented. This is just a way for us to build relationships with people who wouldn’t normally think they would benefit from PT.

"I’d like to think of this as a ‘wellness check,’” she added. By assessing many objective measurements, a tailored exercise program can be devised for each individual based on the findings.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Physical Therapy is also celebrating their 35th anniversary this year.

“We pride ourselves with being the most established private practice physical therapy in the Riverbend area since 1982. We receive referrals from local and St. Louis-based physician offices, and we have experienced staff who know the importance of good communication with both the clients and physicians. Our number one goal is for our clients to return to their lives just as good as, or better than prior to the injury or pain we are treating them for.”

Other Alton Physical Therapy locations are Jerseyville, Staunton, and Litchfield.

Screenings will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Alton Physical Therapy location at 1719 Clawson Street, Alton, IL.

All ages welcome. Call (618) 462-1133 to schedule your appointment or join Alton Physical Therapy on Facebook.

More like this: