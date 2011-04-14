The People in Business networking group invites men and women of the business community to their upcoming meetings. Visitors are encouraged to attend at any location. Meetings are held monthly in O’Fallon, Godfrey, Columbia, Collinsville, Highland, Litchfield, and Edwardsville, IL - plus Chesterfield and Clayton, MO. All Illinois meetings are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. except for the Chesterfield meeting which is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Visitors and members may attend any meeting. For a current schedule and a list of exact locations, please visit the website at www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com. There is no membership fee to attend these groups.

Each group follows an agenda which allows every attendee to introduce their company and provide literature to other group members. People in Business networking is designed to help build profitability through personal outreach connections. The meetings provide a comfortable networking format for convenient information exchange. Membership is free. Each location requires a breakfast purchase which is either ordered individually or at a prearranged-fee. Exact costs are available on the website at www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed.

The story of People in Business: Prior to the recent years, most towns had places where businesses met regularly in an unstructured environment to establish plans and decide about projects to help their businesses and their town grow and become profitable. In today's more populous locales, this has often been lost - a real piece of Americana that benefits everyone. People in Business networks were established to offer this experience to anyone who wishes to become part of something bigger than themselves...something helpful and important.

By greeting newcomers with a handshake, helping small businesses grow, scheduling a coffee later in the week after the meeting, and taking the calls from your PIB associates, everyone becomes part of the group. This is not a sales club, a forced-referral concept, or a guaranteed sales club; it is place where people can help people, become life-long friends, solve problems, plan joint strategies, and yes, do business together.

The mission of the group is to accentuate a community purpose and to help businesses find ways to work together in the current economy. There is time provided at the end of each meeting for additional networking. Attendees are encouraged to schedule follow-up appointments before leaving the meeting. For additional information call Susan M. Young, CPA at 618-334-8887 or email to cpasusanyoung@gmail.com.

