ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP and Nexa Mortgage have an informative Home Buying Seminar scheduled to start at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at LeMays Catering at 909 Broadway in Alton.

Leon Smallwood-Bey, president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, said organizers of the event want to make it as easy as possible for area residents to be able to take the next step to purchase homes. Andrew Calloway of Nexa Mortgage and Kalia Harris of Keller Williams Realty will make the presentation. Harris is a realtor and Calloway is a senior loan officer.

"Our goal is to encourage more home buyers and show them how to do so with their credit and how to improve their credit," Smallwood-Bey said. "We want to show almost everyone can be able to purchase a home."

On Thursday night, Calloway of Nexa Mortgage will be part of assisting people who are tired of renting to identify paths toward a faster, easier and cheaper mortgage.

“The seminar will touch on ways to pay yourself instead of your landlord,” he said. "We just want to help educate people on different types of loan programs and what to do to prepare to purchase a home.

"We just want to help educate people about conventional, FHA and VA loans and grant programs for first-time home buyers. We will provide a general overview to help people create a plan and hopefully get people pre-approved to buy."

Harris said there are a lot of myths about how a person has to have 20 percent down and $10,000 saved up to purchase a home, and that isn't always the case.

"We are hoping to educate people that home ownership is more accessible and a lot easier than people think it is," she said. "Before I got into real estate I used to think you had $10,000 saved for a home, but I have people come in with as low as $400 and $600 out of pocket and still qualify. We are helping to educate people to achieve their goals as homeowners."

There will also be food and drinks for those who attend.

Harris is originally from Alton and lives in the city and hopes people who know her will also try to attend on Thursday.

or call Harris at (618) 530-8638.

