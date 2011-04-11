Alton Forestry Park & Recreation Departments will be loading mulch from Spencer T. Olin learning center parking lot at Gordon Moore Park. Follow the signs to the Simpson tennis courts and mulch pile is on the left side. The mulch is free and you must have a pickup truck or trailer to load into. No limit on truck loads!!

Loading dates are Thursday April 14 from 4pm until 7pm and Friday April 22 from 10am until 2pm.

Please enter the parking lot through the last (third) entrance for staging to be loaded.

Please do not drive or park in the grass while waiting in line and do not block the roadway through the park.

