

ALTON – There are still openings for the next free monthly skin cancer screening at Alton Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The screenings are held, by appointment only, from 4-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Call 800-392-0936 or go to www.altonmemorialhospital.org and click on “Classes & Events” to reserve your spot. The screenings are conducted in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

AMH, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, does the skin cancer screenings in partnership with Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc.

Because of physical distancing, a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the office at one time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment and do not bring another person with you unless it’s necessary. Lorraine Seiffert, NP, with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery will perform the screenings. Lorraine will examine any areas of concern.

Being proactive is the one step to early detection. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. People with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and people who freckle easily are at the greatest risk. Excessive sun exposure, blistering burns before the age of 18, and a family history of melanoma are also risk factors. Most skin cancers appear after age 50, but more young adults and even teenagers are now being diagnosed.

For more information about how you can determine your cancer risk, please visit www.yourdiseaserisk.wustl.edu.

