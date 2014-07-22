On Monday, July 28th at 9:00am, Senior Services Plus' Wellness Center will host a presentation for anyone looking to lose weight or who may be considering a new fitness center.

Personal Trainers and Wellness Center staff will be discussing the benefits of the program, including a detailed overview of personal training packages.

Hear live testimonials from participants of the GET FIT Personal Training Program. The instructors will encourage attendees to join in on a short demonstration.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen to Tony Hedger, Kitchen Manager, as he distributes breakfast samples from the GET FIT Meal Program.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call Assistant Wellness Coordinator Tiffany Lubinski at 618-465-3298 ext. 120.

###

