On Monday, November 11th, 2013, from 11am-1pm, Senior Services Plus will be offering a free lunch for veterans. Veterans may be from any branch or conflict. This event is open to the public; however, regular lunch prices will apply for non-veterans.

A short ceremony and dedication of the flag, done by the East Alton American Legion, will begin promptly at 11:00am. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext 100 or visit the agency's website, seniorservicesplus.org.

